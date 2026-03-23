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No bail for 14 arrested for Iftar party on boat in Ganga

Mon, 23 March 2026
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A court in Varanasi on Monday rejected the bail applications of 14 people who were arrested a week ago after they allegedly held an Iftar party and ate chicken biryani on a boat in the Ganga river.

The 14 were charged with defiling a place of worship, hurting religious sentiments and causing public nuisance and water pollution. 

Subsequently, the police had also added a charge regarding the alleged forcible seizure of the boat, according to Shashank Shekhar Tripathi, the counsel for complainant Rajat Jaiswal who is the BJP Yuva Morcha's city unit chief.

"Additional chief judicial magistrate Amit Kumar Yadav observed that the charges are grave and non-bailable; therefore, there are no sufficient grounds to grant bail at this juncture," Tripathi said.

The prosecution strongly opposed the bail application, arguing that the offence committed by the accused is of a serious nature and carries provisions for severe punishment.

They also contended that granting bail to the accused could potentially interfere with the judicial process, Tripathi said.

The 14 individuals were booked after a video of the incident surfaced online last Monday, and a written complaint was filed on the same day by Jaiswal.

The court had on Thursday sent the 14 people to judicial custody.

According to Tripathi, the accused had "threatened a boatman and forcibly taken him along before holding the party on his boat in the river". -- PTI

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