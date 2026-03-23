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MP allocates 9% LPG to hotels-restaurants, 7% to dhabas

Mon, 23 March 2026
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The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday allocated 9 per cent commercial gas to hotels and restaurants and 7 percent to dhabas and street food vendors amid the West Asia crisis, officials said. 

The relief came after the Indore-Bhopal chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) met additional chief secretary of the food and civil supplies department Rashmi Arun Shami a day earlier, they added. 

During the meeting, the delegation led by NRAI MP president Abhishek Baheti, urged immediate availability of commercial gas, citing the restaurant and hospitality sector's dependence on it, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) MP president Dharmendra Sharma said. 

The delegation included NRAI representatives Sapan Arora, Amit Baheti, Deepesh Motwani, Shrikant Singh, Sachin Agrawal, Garvit Agrawal, Sagar Gaire, Vishnu Sharma and Kush Manohar, he said. 

Last week, the CAIT urged the state government to immediately restore at least a limited supply of commercial LPG cylinders to prevent the complete shutdown of the hospitality and food services. 

It had asked the government to adopt a pragmatic approach because zero supply of LPG had crippled the sector. -- PTI

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