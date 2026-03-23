HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi to make statement in RS tomorrow on West Asia conflict

Mon, 23 March 2026
Share:
20:30
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday on several aspects of the ongoing West Asia conflict and India's energy security.

Modi made a statement in Lok Sabha on Monday over the West Asia conflict, noting that the situation in the region is 'worrisome.'

He said that the Centre has made adequate arrangements for fertilisers amid concerns over imports due to the West Asia conflict, saying that the government has never 'allowed the burden of global crises to fall on farmers.'

"A major question is - what will be the impact of the war on agriculture? The farmers of our country have filled our grain reserves. Therefore, India has adequate food stocks. It is also our endeavour that sowing for the Kharif season takes place properly. The government has made adequate arrangements for fertilisers to deal with such situations. In the past as well, our government did not allow the burden of global crises to fall on farmers. In the last decade, six urea plants have been commissioned, adding 76 lakhs metric tonnes of capacity of urea," he said.

"Another major challenge of the war is that the summer season is beginning in India. In the coming days, with rising temperatures, the demand for electricity will increase. Currently, adequate coal stocks are available at all power plants across the country," he added. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran responds: No talks with US, Trump buying time
LIVE! Iran responds: No talks with US, Trump buying time

No strikes against Iran's power plants for 5 days: Trump
No strikes against Iran's power plants for 5 days: Trump

US President Donald Trump has pushed back his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the United States will delay any potential strikes on power plants for five days.

Argentina Steps Up LPG Supply To India
Argentina Steps Up LPG Supply To India

Argentina has significantly increased its LPG exports to India to help mitigate shortages caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. This partnership is becoming increasingly important for India's energy security.

Iran unveils underground missile base, counters US claim
Iran unveils underground missile base, counters US claim

In a clear message to international observers, the strategic site was pointedly "described as "the tip of the iceberg" regarding the nation's hidden arsenal.

Dialogue, diplomacy key to resolving West Asia: Modi in LS
Dialogue, diplomacy key to resolving West Asia: Modi in LS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Parliament on the West Asia crisis, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy, ensuring the safety of Indians in the region, and addressing concerns about fuel and food security.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO