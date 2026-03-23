Modi to make statement in RS tomorrow on West Asia conflict

20:30





Modi made a statement in Lok Sabha on Monday over the West Asia conflict, noting that the situation in the region is 'worrisome.'





He said that the Centre has made adequate arrangements for fertilisers amid concerns over imports due to the West Asia conflict, saying that the government has never 'allowed the burden of global crises to fall on farmers.'





"A major question is - what will be the impact of the war on agriculture? The farmers of our country have filled our grain reserves. Therefore, India has adequate food stocks. It is also our endeavour that sowing for the Kharif season takes place properly. The government has made adequate arrangements for fertilisers to deal with such situations. In the past as well, our government did not allow the burden of global crises to fall on farmers. In the last decade, six urea plants have been commissioned, adding 76 lakhs metric tonnes of capacity of urea," he said.





"Another major challenge of the war is that the summer season is beginning in India. In the coming days, with rising temperatures, the demand for electricity will increase. Currently, adequate coal stocks are available at all power plants across the country," he added. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday on several aspects of the ongoing West Asia conflict and India's energy security.