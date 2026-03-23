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Modi to address Lok Sabha on West Asia conflict

Mon, 23 March 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha at 2 PM today on India's position on the ongoing conflict in West Asia. 
 
On March 12, Modi said that the war in West Asia has triggered a worldwide energy crisis, posing a critical test of national character that requires dealing with circumstances through peace, patience, and increased public awareness.

The prime minister emphasised that his government is working relentlessly to address disruptions that have emerged in international supply chains.

"Continuous efforts are also underway to determine how we can overcome the disruptions that have occurred in the supply chain," Modi said.

The prime minister has spoken to many global leaders since the West Asia conflict started on February 28, with the US and Israel attacking Iran.

Iran has retaliated by attacking Israel and several of its Gulf neighbours.

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