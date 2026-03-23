Military doctrine shifted to offensive: Iran war room chief

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A drone strike in Dimona, Israel. Roei Kastro/Reuters





Major General Ali Abdollahi, the head of Iran's highest operational command, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, announced the strategic change on Sunday, stating that it is intended to "disrupt enemy calculations.'





General Abdollahi said the transformation involves a comprehensive overhaul of battlefield tactics to support the new offensive approach. He added that Iran aims to introduce "new surprises' in future engagements.





A top Iranian commander has declared that the Islamic Republic's military's successful strike in Dimona has evolved from defensive to offensive, a shift driven by the deployment of advanced weaponry and new tactics amid escalating reprisal strikes against American and Israeli targets, reports the Tehran Times.