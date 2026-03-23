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Military doctrine shifted to offensive: Iran war room chief

Mon, 23 March 2026
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13:16
A drone strike in Dimona, Israel. Roei Kastro/Reuters
A drone strike in Dimona, Israel. Roei Kastro/Reuters
A top Iranian commander has declared that the Islamic Republic's military's successful strike in Dimona has evolved from defensive to offensive, a shift driven by the deployment of advanced weaponry and new tactics amid escalating reprisal strikes against American and Israeli targets,  reports the Tehran Times.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, the head of Iran's highest operational command, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, announced the strategic change on Sunday, stating that it is intended to "disrupt enemy calculations.'

General Abdollahi said the transformation involves a comprehensive overhaul of battlefield tactics to support the new offensive approach. He added that Iran aims to introduce "new surprises' in future engagements.

Read more here. 

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