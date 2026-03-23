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Many of our ships stranded in Hormuz have returned to India: PM

Mon, 23 March 2026
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On the West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "In the last 11 years, India has diversified its energy imports. Earlier, for energy needs like crude oil, LNG and LPG, imports were made from 27 countries, but today India imports energy from 41 countries... 

"We are in constant dialogue with all our global partners to ensure the safety of our maritime corridors. As a result of such efforts, many of our ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz have recently returned to India... In the last 11 years, our refining capacity has increased significantly. The government is in constant contact with suppliers from different countries. The effort is to ensure that oil and gas supplies continue from wherever possible...further secure India's future... 

"The Indian government has also established an inter-ministerial group. This group meets daily, and our input is fully integrated. And this group also continuously works on necessary solutions. I am confident that with the combined efforts of the government and industry, we will be able to better cope with the current situation..."

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