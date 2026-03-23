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Jaishankar speaks with Rubio, discusses energy security

Mon, 23 March 2026
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio/File image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio/File image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a detailed telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing on the ongoing West Asia conflict and its implications for global energy security.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said that both leaders also discussed the global economic implications due to the conflict.

"Had a detailed telecon this evening with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch," the post read.

The discussions came after US President Donald Trump, earlier today, announced that he had instructed the US Department of War to delay any military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States and Iran had held "very good and productive conversations" over the past two days aimed at resolving hostilities in the region.

He added that the decision to pause strikes was based on the "tenor and tone" of the discussions, which he described as "in-depth, detailed, and constructive". 

Trump further stated that the conversations will continue through the week.

"I am please to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East," the post read. -- PTI

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