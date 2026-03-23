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Iranian state media reveals missile-filled underground facility

Mon, 23 March 2026
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16:35
An IRIB video showing a Iranian ship manned by fighter planes
An IRIB video showing a Iranian ship manned by fighter planes
A video showcasing an expansive underground military complex filled with advanced weaponry has been released by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), in an effort to disprove the US claim that Iranian military capabilities have been completely destroyed.

The footage from IRIB News depicts "rows of missiles inside an underground facility," highlighting the scale of the country's ballistic capabilities. In a clear message to international observers, the strategic site was pointedly "described as "the tip of the iceberg" regarding the nation's hidden arsenal.

This visual demonstration of strength coincides with claims from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that it has carried out the 75th wave of missile strikes under the ongoing retaliatory operation "True Promise 4." 

According to a report by Press TV, the latest strikes targeted Israeli military positions and a key United States military installation in Saudi Arabia, the "US Prince Sultan Air Base."

In an official statement, the IRGC said the operation was conducted "in honour of martyred commanders" and described it as a response to what it termed continued aggression by Israel and the United States. It added that the strikes were carried out using "advanced ballistic missiles" and were based on "accurate reconnaissance" by its intelligence units.The statement further claimed that the targets included "new military deployments and hiding places of Israeli troops" across multiple locations. 

It also asserted that the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia was struck as it serves as a "key hub for US aggressors' deployments and air operations" against Iran.

Reiterating its stance, the IRGC warned that Israeli and US forces remain under "constant surveillance" and cautioned that attempts to conceal military assets in civilian areas would not provide protection. It said that "no hiding place or defensive measure will shield the aggressors from accountability," underscoring its intent to continue operations. -- ANI

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