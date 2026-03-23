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Iran war: Why is India speaking to Germany?

Mon, 23 March 2026
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12:57
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he had a constructive discussion with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul regarding the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "A useful conversation yesterday night with German FM Johann Wadephul on the West Asia conflict. Agreed to remain in touch." 

The conversation reflects the continued diplomatic engagement between India and Germany on regional security issues, particularly as tensions in West Asia remain high. Both sides reportedly emphasised the importance of dialogue and coordination in addressing humanitarian and geopolitical challenges arising from the conflict. 

This development comes amid heightened global attention on West Asia, where political and military tensions continue to affect millions. India has consistently called for restraint, dialogue, and humanitarian support, reflecting its long-standing diplomatic stance in the region. 

Earlier, The Times of Israel was told by officials on the condition of anonymity that after being attacked, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain believe that Iran's military must be cut down before a ceasefire is achieved--with some considering joining the offensive. -- ANI

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