Iran responds: No talks with US, Trump merely buying time

19:47





According to a statement quoted by the Mehr News Agency, the Iranian MFA stated that the remarks made by the US President were an attempt to buy time for further US military operations and influence energy markets amid soaring prices due to the conflict.





"The US President's statements are within the framework of efforts to reduce energy prices and gain time to implement his military plans," the ministry stated, as quoted by Mehr News Agency.





"There are initiatives by regional countries to de-escalate tensions, and our response to all of them is clear: We are not the party that started this war, and all these requests should be referred to Washington," it added.





Fars News quoted an Iranian security as saying, "There's no direct or indirect contact with the US."





The official claimed that the American President retreated from his threats over striking Iran's energy infrastructures after Tehran's stern warning to retaliate.





The remarks came after Trump, earlier today, announced that he had instructed the US Department of War to delay any military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran amid escalating tensions in West Asia.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States and Iran had held "very good and productive conversations" over the past two days aimed at resolving hostilities in the region.





He added that the decision to pause strikes was based on the "tenor and tone" of the discussions, which he described as "in-depth, detailed, and constructive".





Trump further stated that the conversations will continue through the week. -- ANI

Iran's ministry of foreign affairs on Monday dismissed US President Donald Trump's claim that discussions are currently underway between Washington and Tehran after the US President announced a pause to military strikes on the energy infrastructure of the Islamic Republic for five days, as reported by Mehr News Agency.