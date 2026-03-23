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India's oil reserves about two-thirds full: Govt

Mon, 23 March 2026
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India's strategic oil reserves, designed to provide cover for about 9.5 days of supplies during disruptions or price shocks, are currently sitting at only two-thirds capacity, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday. 

India, the world's third-largest energy consumer and heavily dependent on imports for about 88 per cent of its crude oil needs, has built strategic underground storage facilities with a total capacity of 5.33 million tonnes across three locations -- Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Mangaluru and Padur in Karnataka -- to store crude oil used for producing fuels such as petrol and diesel. 

"Quantity of the crude available in the caverns varies depending on market conditions," Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said in a written reply in the Upper House. "Currently, ISPRL has around 3.372 million tonnes of crude stock available, which is around 64 per cent of the total storage capacity."

Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd (ISPRL) is the special purpose vehicle that established strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) facilities with a total capacity of 5.33 million tonnes of crude oil at three locations, which can act as a buffer for short-term supply shocks. "The actual reserve is a dynamic number depending on the stocks and actual consumption, both of which are not static," he said. -- PTI

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