India imported 4.5 crore barrels less of oil: Modi

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"During such times, black marketers and hoarders become active. Strict monitoring is essential for this. Wherever such complaints come, prompt action must be taken. When every government and every citizen of the country work together, we can challenge every challenge.





"In the last decade, India has prioritised storage of crude oil for times of crisis. Today, India has a strategic petroleum reserve of more than 53 lakh metric tonnes, and work is underway to create reserves of more than 65 lakh metric tonnes. The reserves held by our oil companies are separate. In the last 11 years, our refining capacity has also increased significantly...





"In this time of crisis, another preparation of the country is proving very useful. In the last ten to eleven years, unprecedented work has been done on ethanol production and blending. A decade ago, the country had a capacity of only one percent ethanol blending. Today, we are close to achieving 20 percent ethanol blending in petrol. Due to this, in the last year, we have had to import about 4.5 crore barrels less oil...





"Naturally, economies across the world are being affected by the current conflict. Continuous efforts are being made to ensure that India faces minimal adverse impact. The government is working with a strategy to address the short-term, medium-term, and long-term effects. Today, India's economic fundamentals are strong, which has also greatly helped the country. We are holding discussions with stakeholders from every sector, and wherever needed, necessary support is being provided..."

On the West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We must face every challenge with patience, restraint, and a calm mind. This is our identity, this is our strength. We must also be very careful and vigilant. Those who seek to exploit the situation will try to spread lies. We must not allow their efforts to succeed. I will also appeal to all state governments through this House.