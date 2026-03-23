India has increased solar power capacity: Modi

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"All these efforts are proving very useful for the country. The government has further enhanced its future preparedness by encouraging the production of nuclear energy in the country through the Shanti Act. Just recently, the Small Hydropower Development Scheme was also approved, which will add 1,500 megawatts of new hydropower capacity over the next five years."

On the West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Over the past 11 years, the country has increased its solar power capacity from approximately 3 gigawatts to 140 gigawatts. Over the past year, nearly 4 million rooftop solar panels have been installed across the country. The PM Suryagarh Free Electricity Scheme has also significantly helped. Under the Govardhan Yojana, 200 compressed biogas plants have also become operational in the country.