India has adequate food stocks: Modi

15:17

On the West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "A major question is -- what will be the impact of the war on agriculture? The farmers of our country have filled our grain reserves. Therefore, India has adequate food stocks. It is also our endeavor that sowing for the Kharif season takes place properly. The government has made adequate arrangements for fertilisers to deal with such situations. In the past as well, our government did not allow the burden of global crises to fall on farmers."