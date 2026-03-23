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Faridabad jail inmate throws hot oil at fellow prisoner

Mon, 23 March 2026
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An inmate involved in more than two dozen cases threw hot oil in another prisoner's face in Neemka jail here on Monday, the police said. 

The prisoner, who was severely burned and suffered damage to his left eye, was rushed to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital and was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for treatment. 

The assaulting inmate, Sumit, was booked at Sadar Ballabgarh police station. 

According to the police, Sumit and Pawan, both residents of Karnal, are inmates at Neemka jail. 

In 2024, Sumit was transferred from Karnal to Neemka jail, where he got into a fight with Pawan, which continues still. 

On Saturday night, according to the police, a scuffle broke out between the two, even as another prisoner was heating oil on a stove in the corridor outside the barracks. 

Sumit threw the hot oil at Pawan's face, causing severe burns. 

An officer said the police will take Sumit on a production warrant for questioning soon. -- PTI

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