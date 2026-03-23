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Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Nepal's Bajhang

Mon, 23 March 2026
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A earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit the Nepal's Sudurpaschim province on Monday afternoon. 

There was no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property. 

According to the Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the tremor was recorded at 1:14 pm. 

The epicentre of the quake was located near the Rayal area of Bajhang. Tremors were also felt by residents in neighbouring districts, including Bajura and Baitadi. 

A 4-magnitude earthquake struck the Sudurpaschim province on March 17. 

The earthquake hit the Sitaula area of the Darchula district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. 

Nepal, which experiences multiple earthquakes in any given year, lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making it extremely vulnerable to earthquakes. 

The Himalayan nation ranks 11th among the world's most earthquake-prone countries. -- PTI

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