DMK alliance to win 180 seats, securing 44.9% vote share in TN polls: Survey

20:14

TN Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin/File image





Addressing the media here, R Suresh Kumar, CEO of Agni News Service (ANS), which conducted the survey, said, "the DMK alliance is expected to secure a 44.9 percent vote share."





The Opposition AIADMK alliance is projected to win 54 seats with a 38.5 percent vote share, facing a major defeat in the Chennai region where it is expected to win zero seats.





The survey predicts a 9.7 percent vote share for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and 4.8 percent for the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).





The agency projects that TVK leader Vijay will finish second in Perambur, while NTK chief coordinator Seeman will lose in Karaikudi.





According to the findings, incumbent Chief Minister M K Stalin has the highest chief ministerial influence, whereas Edappadi K Palaniswami lacks such influence.





The survey highlighted strong backing for the DMK among women, with over 60 percent expected to support the alliance due to the Rs 5,000 financial assistance scheme.





Furthermore, 49 percent of women respondents consider Tamil Nadu a safe state. -- PTI

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance is projected to win 180 of the 234 constituencies in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, according to a pre-poll survey released on Monday.