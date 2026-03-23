Cong demands PM's statement on LPG crisis

15:32





"We don't have any expectations. I want to hear what he has to say. There are many issues. The fallout of the war on our country is huge' LPG and many other issues. He should have spoken much earlier," she told reporters in the Parliament House complex. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi on Monday afternoon addressed the Lok Sabha on the West Asia crisis, and termed the prevailing situation "worrisome" as it is having a very adverse impact on the global economy and the livelihoods of people. -- PTI

The Congress on Monday suggested that India lead peace talks in West Asia, and also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform citizens about the steps being taken to tackle LPG shortage and rising inflation in the country. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Prime Minister Modi should have spoken earlier.