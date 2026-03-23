BSE Sensex top losers today

19:05





Rising crude oil prices due to the war, which has entered its fourth week, relentless foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee have also made investors risk-averse.





The 30-share BSE Sensex dived 1,836.57 points, or 2.46 per cent, to settle at 72,696.39.





During the day, it plunged 1,974.52 points, or 2.64 percent, to 72,558.44.





The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 601.85 points, or 2.60 percent, to end at 22,512.65.





From the 30-Sensex firms, Titan tumbled the most by 6.24 percent.





Trent, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Electronics, InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Steel, and HDFC Bank were also among the major laggards.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty plummeted on Monday, in tandem with an extremely weak trend in global markets as the war in the Middle East showed no signs of a slowdown.