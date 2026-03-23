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BPCL launches LPG ATM in Gurgaon to dispense gas cylinders in 2-3 minutes

Mon, 23 March 2026
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Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched the country's first 'LPG ATM' (gas vending machine) in Gurugram, which will remain open round the clock and provide a cylinder within 2 to 3 minutes, an official said on Monday. 

This 'LPG ATM' has been launched at Central Park Flower Valley society in Sector 33 of Gurugram's Sohna area. 

The ATM's most notable feature is its use of 'composite cylinders' instead of traditional heavy iron cylinders. 

These cylinders are made of fibre and weigh about half (approximately 15 kg) as compared to iron cylinders. 

Currently, this service is available to customers in Gurugram who are connected to Bharat Gas (BPCL). 

The company has launched this as a pilot project. 

Currently, 10 kg cylinders are being provided, which take only 2 to 3 minutes to fill. 

This machine has a capacity of approximately 10 cylinders. 

It's equipped with a smart sensor system that immediately alerts the nearest gas agency when the stock is low, so the machine can be refilled in a timely manner. 

The cylinders are available 24 hours. -- PTI

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