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Blast outside home in J-K's Samba; NIA, NSG teams rush to site

Mon, 23 March 2026
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A mysterious blast outside the house of a former sarpanch in Samba district early Monday shook the neighbourhood, officials said. 

The blast, whose origins are yet not known, occurred outside the residence of Jai Ram Sharma in Gawala Talab, some 10 km from the International Border in the Ghagwal sector, they said. 

The blast damaged the house's gate, a portion of the boundary wall, and shattered window panes of several adjoining houses. 

No casualties were reported. 

A team of forensic experts took samples from the scene to ascertain the cause of the explosion, the officials said. 

Teams of the National Investigation Agency and the National Security Guard, accompanied by sniffer dogs, also visited the blast site. 

"The incident occurred around 1.07 am when the residents of the house heard an explosion. They came outside to find that the gate had been damaged," Samba senior superintendent of police Virinder Singh Manhas told reporters at the scene. 

"We have never heard such a loud explosion before. It shook the entire village and shattered the window panes of our house and nearby homes," Sharma said, requesting a thorough probe to identify those responsible for the act. 

He said the police collected the shrapnel and other pieces, possibly from a bomb or some explosive. 

"The area is also close to the border, so people are scared," the former sarpanch, whose son is serving in the army, said. -- PTI

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