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Bengal Congress leader Santosh Pathak joins BJP, likely to get ticket

Mon, 23 March 2026
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Congress councillor Santosh Pathak joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday in a shot in the arm for the party in central Kolkata ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. 

Pathak, who represents Ward 45 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), was welcomed to the BJP by the party's state president, Samik Bhattacharya. 

BJP is likely to field Pathak from the Chowranghee seat, party sources said. 

It was another setback for the Congress, which won two seats in the 2021 elections to the KMC. 

Its Ward 137 councillor, Wasim Ansari, had earlier joined the TMC. Pathak, a four-time councillor, has been able to hold onto his ward despite a TMC surge across the city. 

The TMC has re-nominated three-term MLA Nayna Bandopadhyay, the wife of party MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, in the Chowranghee seat. 

Pathak fought as a Congress candidate in Chowranghee in 2021 and secured around 13 percent of the votes. 

The BJP candidate got 22 percent of the votes, while Bandopadhyay won by bagging 62 percent of the votes. -- PTI

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