Airstrikes, large explosions rattle Tehran

10:20

Israeli soldiers at a scene of damage by Irani missiles. Ilan Assayag/Reuters





The attacks targeted expressways with loud sounds of explosions reported. "In District 13, Pirouzi Street; in District 21, the Garmdareh area; in District 1, Shahid Babaei Expressway and Shahid Langari Street; as well as in District 4, the end of Shahid Babaei Expressway and the Heravi Square area; and in District 11, Hafez Street at the intersection with Jomhouri, tremendous explosion sounds have been reported." It added that a child was killed in Khorramabad.





Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported of casualties and extensive damage after air attack hits Iran's Urmia. These come after the Israeli Defence Forces on Monday began a fresh wave of strikes on targets in Iran. In its statement the IDF said, "IDF launches a wave of extensive strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran" -- ANI

Iranian media reported on Monday that targeted airstrikes in across Tehran resulted in significant damages as loud explosions rattled the capital, Fars news agency reported. As per Fars News Agency, the attacks occurred in districts 1, 4, 11, 13 and 21.