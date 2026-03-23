Air Canada plane, truck collide at New York airport

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Several people are feared to have been injured in the collision on runway 4 of the airport, according to the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.

An Air Canada Express plane flying from Montreal collided with a ground vehicle upon landing at New York's La Guardia Airport, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all planes at the airport until 0530 GMT, according to a notice from the regulator, reports ANI quoting Reuters.