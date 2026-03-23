HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air Canada plane accident: La Guardia airport closed

Mon, 23 March 2026
Share:
11:05
The Air Canada plane on the runway. Pic: @ConflictAlarm
The Air Canada plane on the runway. Pic: @ConflictAlarm
Update: An Air Canada Express aircraft arriving from Montreal was involved in a collision with a ground vehicle while landing at New York's La Guardia Airport early Monday, according to flight tracking data from FlightRadar24, reported New York Post. 

The incident prompted aviation authorities to halt operations at the busy airport, raising concerns over potential disruptions to flight schedules. 

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all incoming and outgoing flights at La Guardia, initially set to remain in effect until 0530 GMT (local time), as per an official notice. 

The FAA indicated that the stoppage was due to an emergency situation but did not immediately provide detailed information about the nature or severity of the incident. 

The notice further suggested a "high probability" that the ground stop could be extended, depending on developments. 

In a separate advisory issued to airmen, the FAA stated that the airport could remain closed until 1800 GMT, signaling the possibility of prolonged disruption at one of New York City's key aviation hubs. Details regarding the extent of the damage or any injuries were not immediately available. However, unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show visible damage to the nose section of the aircraft. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air Canada plane, truck collide at New York airport
LIVE! Air Canada plane, truck collide at New York airport

Indian among 161 hurt from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi
Indian among 161 hurt from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi

An Indian national sustained a minor injury in Abu Dhabi after debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell in a residential area. Emergency teams responded to the incident, and authorities urged the public to rely on official...

Neither Israel Nor Iran Wants A Quick End To The War
Neither Israel Nor Iran Wants A Quick End To The War

Israel wishes to continue its bombing campaign until Iran's military and industrial infrastructure are degraded to a point where it ceases to pose a threat to Israel.Iran, for its part, has learnt from its experience in the 12-day war of...

'Missiles Flew Past Us'
'Missiles Flew Past Us'

'We are getting used to the constant alerts to take shelter, listening to sonic booms from jets flying above us, hearing news of neighbouring ports being targeted, and being the only ship in the terminal.'

'Pakistan Threatened Us With Nuclear Weapons 3 Times'
'Pakistan Threatened Us With Nuclear Weapons 3 Times'

'We were in a heavily nuclearised environment. China had tested for Pakistan in the 1980s and helped their missile programme stay just one step behind us.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO