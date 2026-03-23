Air Canada plane accident: La Guardia airport closed

11:05

The Air Canada plane on the runway. Pic: @ConflictAlarm





The incident prompted aviation authorities to halt operations at the busy airport, raising concerns over potential disruptions to flight schedules.





The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all incoming and outgoing flights at La Guardia, initially set to remain in effect until 0530 GMT (local time), as per an official notice.





The FAA indicated that the stoppage was due to an emergency situation but did not immediately provide detailed information about the nature or severity of the incident.





The notice further suggested a "high probability" that the ground stop could be extended, depending on developments.





In a separate advisory issued to airmen, the FAA stated that the airport could remain closed until 1800 GMT, signaling the possibility of prolonged disruption at one of New York City's key aviation hubs. Details regarding the extent of the damage or any injuries were not immediately available. However, unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show visible damage to the nose section of the aircraft. -- ANI

Update: An Air Canada Express aircraft arriving from Montreal was involved in a collision with a ground vehicle while landing at New York's La Guardia Airport early Monday, according to flight tracking data from FlightRadar24, reported New York Post.