Air Canada collision: 100 pax on plane, injured critical

11:24





Emergency vehicles swarmed Runway 4 at the Queens airport after a regional jet heading from Montreal hit the fire truck just before 11:40 p.m., according to the FDNY and footage captured by the Citizen App.





Images showed the front of the commuter plane smashed and tilting in the air. The injured cops work on the Port Authority Police Department's Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Unit, which is staffed by police to respond to aircraft emergencies, sources said.





100 passengers were on the jet -- a Bombardier CRJ-900 -- and their conditions are being evaluated. Sources said the plane was carrying a group of Orthodox Jews from the New York area. Read more here.

An Air Canada flight arriving at LaGuardia Airport crashed into a rescue truck on Sunday night -- leaving at least two Port Authority cops critically injured, according to sources.