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'A must watch film for every Indian': Rajinikanth on 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Mon, 23 March 2026
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Superstar Rajinikanth has lauded filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest release Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling it a "must-watch film for every Indian." 

Taking to social media, the veteran actor congratulated the team behind the film, including Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and the crew, while praising its impact at the box office. 

"What a film ... #Dhurandhar2 !!! Aditya Dhar box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind @AdityaDharFilms @RanveerOfficial," Rajinikanth wrote. 

His appreciation comes as the film continues to receive attention for its strong performance and patriotic appeal. 

Backed by Jio Studios, the Aditya Dhar directorial has shattered records across India and international markets, setting new benchmarks for scale, reach, and audience response.

From the outset, Jio Studios positioned Dhurandhar: The Revenge as a landmark cinematic event. 

Driven by massive advance bookings and extraordinary demand, the film delivered the highest collections ever recorded across every single day of its opening weekend. -- ANI

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