40 deaths reported during Eid holidays in northwest Pakistan

17:54

File image





The national emergency service Rescue 1122 said that it responded to a total of 1,914 emergencies during the festive period.





The emergency teams handled 1,261 medical cases, 62 fire incidents, 33 cases related to fights and crime, five drowning incidents, and 50 other emergencies, Rescue 1122 said in a report.





A total of 40 fatalities were reported in various incidents, while 1,993 other individuals were provided medical assistance during those 48 hours.





Among the total incidents reported, 484 were road traffic accidents, due to a surge in travel-related incidents during Eid celebrations.





The national emergency service added that the leaves of officials were cancelled to ensure uninterrupted services throughout the province.





Authorities urged the public to remain cautious, particularly while travelling, to prevent any further casualties or damage during the remainder of the holidays. -- PTI

Around 40 deaths were reported in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during two days of the Eid holidays, officials said on Monday.