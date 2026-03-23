1 crore Indians live in Gulf region: PM in Parliament

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"Our missions in the affected countries are continuously engaged in helping Indians. Whether it's Indians working there or tourists who have gone there, everyone is being provided with all possible assistance.





"Our missions are regularly issuing advisories. 24/7 outreach rooms and emergency helplines have been established in India and other affected countries. Through these, all affected people are being provided with the latest information. In times of crisis, the safety of Indians in India and abroad is crucial."

On the West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Since this war began, every Indian in the affected countries has been provided assistance. I have spoken over the phone with the heads of state of most West Asian countries for two rounds. All have assured the safety of Indians. During the conflict, some people have lost their lives, and some have been injured. Indians in West Asia being extended required assistance; I spoke twice with most govt heads in the region. It is imperative that Parliament sends across its message on West Asia crisis in one voice.