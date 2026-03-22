Youths try to storm Kuki civil society group chief's home; police thwart bid

19:34

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The incident occurred a day after Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh held talks with the Kuki Zo Council, a civil society organisation, in Guwahati in a bid to rebuild trust between the two warring sides, Meiteis and Kukis.





More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.





The President's Rule was imposed in the northeastern state in February 2025.





A popular government headed by Singh was formed in February this year.





A large number of youths threw stones and tried to enter the residential premises of KZC chairman H Thanglet in the district headquarters town in the afternoon, the official said.





However, security forces who had been on alert since Saturday evening intervened quickly and fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the youths, the officials said.





Tension remains high in the area, and additional forces have been deployed to prevent any unwanted incident, they said. -- PTI

A group of people attempted to storm the residence of Kuki Zo Council (KZC) chairman in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Sunday, but the security forces thwarted the move by firing tear gas shells, officials said.