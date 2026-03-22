West Asia conflict: Modi calls meeting on energy situation

14:55





The focus of the meeting is to ensure uninterrupted supply, stable logistics and efficient distribution across the country, and the government is taking proactive steps to this end, they said.





Continuous monitoring of global developments to protect consumer and industry interests is the key focus of the government, they said.





On March 12, Modi said that the war in West Asia has triggered a worldwide energy crisis, posing a critical test of national character that requires dealing with circumstances through peace, patience, and increased public awareness.





The prime minister emphasised that his government is working relentlessly to address disruptions that have emerged in international supply chains.





"Continuous efforts are also underway to determine how we can overcome the disruptions that have occurred in the supply chain," Modi said.





The prime minister has spoken to many global leaders since the West Asia conflict started on February 28, with the US and Israel attacking Iran.





Iran has retaliated by attacking Israel and several of its Gulf neighbours. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting Sunday evening with senior ministers to review to take stock of petroleum, power, and fertiliser sectors in view of the evolving West Asia situation, sources have said.