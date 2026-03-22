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US LPG cargo ship from Texas arrives at Mangaluru

Sun, 22 March 2026
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An LPG cargo ship from the US arrived at the New Mangalore Port on Sunday, amid the supply constraints due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. 

The vessel "Pyxis Pioneer", which left Port of Nederland in Texas on February 14, brought 16,714 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for discharge to Aegis Logistics, officials said. 

The vessel follows the Russian "Aqua Titan" ship in reaching the port within the span of a day. 

The development is considered significant as Mangaluru is home to India's largest underground LPG storage facility, which became operational in September 2025. 

The storage facility, located 225 metres below sea level, has a capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes. 

In an earlier development, a Russian crude oil tanker named "Aqua Titan", originally headed to China, was diverted to India a few days ago. 

The ship arrived off the Mangaluru coast on Saturday evening carrying 7.7 lakh barrels of crude oil. -- PTI

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