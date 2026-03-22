US denies F-15 downing claims, says no aircraft lost

Rumours claiming Iran shot down a US F-15 in the ongoing West Asia conflict are false, with US Central Command dismissing them as baseless.
The US Central Command in a post on X said that over 8,000 combat sorties have been flown under Operation Epic Fury, and confirmed no American fighter aircraft have been downed by Iran.
Earlier in the day, Iran-based Press TV claimed that an F-15 fighter jet described by Iran as "hostile' was brought down by its air defence systems near Hormuz Island after being intercepted over the country's southern coast.