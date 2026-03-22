US denies F-15 downing claims, says no aircraft lost

21:55





The US Central Command in a post on X said that over 8,000 combat sorties have been flown under Operation Epic Fury, and confirmed no American fighter aircraft have been downed by Iran.





Earlier in the day, Iran-based Press TV claimed that an F-15 fighter jet described by Iran as "hostile' was brought down by its air defence systems near Hormuz Island after being intercepted over the country's southern coast.

Rumours claiming Iran shot down a US F-15 in the ongoing West Asia conflict are false, with US Central Command dismissing them as baseless.