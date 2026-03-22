ULFA militants attack Assam police camp, 4 personnel injured

14:50





ULFA-I, which claimed responsibility for the attack in Jagun area, said 'Operation Bujoni' was carried out in retaliation against Assam police's repeated action against the banned outfit, and alleged drone attacks by the Army on its camps last year.





The attack comes ahead of the state assembly elections, scheduled on April 9.





The police officer said the attack was carried out around 2.30 am.

The militants fired multiple rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) shells at the camp, with five of the launched shells exploding.





Security personnel stationed at the camp immediately retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire.





The officer said the attack is suspected to have been carried out by a seven-member group, which escaped across the inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh under the cover of darkness.





The four security personnel injured in the attack were taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment.





AMCH superintendent Dhruvajyoti Bhuyan said all the injured were out of danger and in a stable condition. -- PTI

At least four security personnel were injured in a militant attack on an Assam police commando camp in Tinsukia district early on Sunday, a senior officer said.