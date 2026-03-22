Teacher at Vedic school in MP booked for caning student in hostel

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A case under sections 115 and 296, among others, of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against Datt Das Shevde on the complaint of the student, Chintaman police station house officer Hemraj Yadav said.





In the video, the teacher can be seen beating up the student with a cane unfazed by the latter's pleading to spare him.





A source said the 51-second clip is from the facility's hostel, adding that the teacher handed down corporal punishment as the student had slept on someone else's bed.





Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Veda Vidya Pratishthan (MSRVVP), under the ministry of education, runs schools for the preservation, conservation and development of Vedic Studies.





It has around 450 institutes across India where students spend seven years studying the Vedas and subjects like Sanskrit, English, Maths and Social Science.





Attempts to get the school management's version were in vain. -- PTI

A teacher at Maharshi Sandipani Ved Vidya Pratishthan in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city was booked on Sunday for allegedly beating up a student, a video of which went viral on social media, a police official said.