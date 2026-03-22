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Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes on Eid

Sun, 22 March 2026
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Superstar Shah Rukh Khan extended wishes to his fans and followers in a heartfelt social media post on the occasion of Eid. 

The actor shared a picture of himself on his Instagram handle on Saturday evening. 

It featured him wearing a green sherwani and dark coloured salwar and doing salaam. 

"Here's wishing you and your families a joyful, peaceful and blessed Eid. Love and light to one and all, may we get all that we pray for and more' Eid Mubarak," he wrote in the caption. 

Khan will next feature alongside his frequent collaborator Deepika Padukone and his daughter, Suhana Khan, in "King". 

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and is set to release on December 24. 

It also reunites the actor with the filmmaker. 

They have previously worked on the 2023 film Pathaan, which also featured John Abraham. 

King is produced under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures and also marks Khan's return to the big screen after his latest film, Dunki, released in 2023. It also features Abhishek Bachchan. -- PTI

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