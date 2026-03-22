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Security personnel unearth Maoists' country-made gun making unit in Odisha

Sun, 22 March 2026
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Security forces unearthed a country-made gun factory allegedly run by Maoists in Odisha's Kandhamal district during an operation, police said on Sunday. 

The BSF personnel stationed at Balliguda in the district unearthed the gun manufacturing unit while engaged in combing operation in Panaspadar village under Bamunigaon police station limit in the district on Saturday, said Shubham Bhosale, sub-divisional police officer, Balliguda. 

According to the police, the BSF personnel seized some finished country-made single-barrel guns, barrels, cutters and other gun manufacturing parts from the site. 

Combing operation in Daringbadi, Kotagarh, Tumudibandha, Bamunigam and other police station areas in Kandhamal district was intensified since last week to apprehend hardcore Maoist Sukru and his associates, who belong to the KKBN (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) group, the police said. 

Security personnel from SOG, BSF, CRPF and other forces were pressed into the anti-Maoist operation in an organised manner in an effort to achieve the target to eliminate Maoists by the end of this month, they said. -- PTI

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