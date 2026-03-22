HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Saudi Arabia expels Iranian military attache, staff

Sun, 22 March 2026
Share:
14:14
image
The Saudi ministry of foreign affairs has issued a comprehensive and "unequivocal condemnation" of what it described as persistent Iranian aggression directed at the Kingdom and its regional partners. 

According to a report by Gulf News, the official statement highlighted that these "blatant Iranian attacks" have also targeted members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and several other Arab and Islamic nations. 

In a formal communication released via the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the ministry emphasised that the "continued targeting" of Saudi Arabia, specifically its "sovereignty, civilian objects, civilians, economic interests, and diplomatic premises", is a serious breach of global legal standards. 

Gulf News noted that the Kingdom views these actions as a "flagrant violation of all relevant international conventions" and a contradiction of the "principles of good neighbourliness." 

The Saudi authorities further asserted that Iran's military activities directly contravene the "Beijing Agreement" and "United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026)." 

Additionally, the ministry observed a stark disconnect between Tehran's rhetoric and its conduct. 

Gulf News reported that the ministry found Iran's actions to be in opposition to the "principles of Islamic brotherhood" and the "values and tenets of the Islamic faith" that the Iranian leadership frequently cites. 

As a direct consequence of the escalating hostilities, Riyadh has taken decisive diplomatic action. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! West Asia conflict: Modi calls meeting on energy situation
LIVE! West Asia conflict: Modi calls meeting on energy situation

US weighs ground troop deployment in Iran: Report
US weighs ground troop deployment in Iran: Report

While Trump has been examining the possibility of stationing ground forces in the Middle East, CBS News reported that he has yet to define the exact conditions under which he would approve their use.

Iran threatens to strike US energy infra, IT systems
Iran threatens to strike US energy infra, IT systems

According to Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the threat was articulated by Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

'Iran's missiles can now reach London, Paris or Berlin'
'Iran's missiles can now reach London, Paris or Berlin'

The Iranian terrorist regime launched a long-range missile for the first time since the start of Operation Roaring Lion that could reach a distance of ~4,000 km, Israel said.

Iran signals 'turning point' in war as strikes hit Israel, US sites
Iran signals 'turning point' in war as strikes hit Israel, US sites

The operation reportedly extended to American assets, with the IRGC claiming that "US military bases in the region, namely Ali al-Salem in Kuwait, as well as al-Minhad and al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates, were also targeted."

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO