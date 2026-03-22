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Pentagon plans land invasion strategy for Iran: Report

Sun, 22 March 2026
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The Pentagon has formulated comprehensive strategies for the potential deployment of United States ground troops into Iran, according to various sources informed on the matter who spoke with CBS News
 
High-level military commanders have reportedly put forward specific requests to ensure readiness as US President Donald Trump considers further actions within the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.
 
While Trump has been examining the possibility of stationing ground forces in the Middle East, CBS News reported that he has yet to define the exact conditions under which he would approve their use. The deliberations have been held under anonymity as those involved were not permitted to discuss the sensitive planning publicly.
 
When questioned about the possibility of a ground presence in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump told reporters, "No, I'm not putting troops anywhere," but added, "If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you."
 
Responding to inquiries, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Pentagon's role is to ensure the Commander-in-Chief has "maximum optionality" in any crisis. She added that such preparations do not indicate a final decision, noting that "as the President said in the Oval Office yesterday, he is not planning to send ground troops anywhere at this time."
 
CBS News reported that the military has also convened sessions to address the logistics of capturing and detaining Iranian personnel and paramilitary members in the event of an invasion. These discussions include specific locations where detainees would be processed and held.
 
The United States is currently readying components of the 82nd Airborne Division for possible deployment to the region. This includes the Marine Corps' Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Army's Global Response Force.
 
 According to CBS News, thousands of Marines are already in transit toward the Middle East. Three naval vessels carrying approximately 2,200 Marines recently departed California, marking the second such unit dispatched since the onset of the conflict. A previous unit, redirected from the Pacific, is still en route to the region.
 
These movements indicate the Pentagon's effort to expand military options available to the President, with assets being repositioned to maintain a high state of readiness amid the ongoing conflict. -- ANI

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