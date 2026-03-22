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'Pakistani' balloon spotted in Himachal's Sirmaur district

Sun, 22 March 2026
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Panic gripped Bakhog village in Himachal's Sirmaur district on Sunday when a balloon bearing markings seemingly linked to Pakistan was spotted in the fields. 

The balloon, which featured the acronym "PIA" in green, accompanied by other symbols which appeared to be associated with Pakistan, was spotted by locals, Lokendra Thakur and his wife, while they were heading toward the fields. 

After receiving information, teams of police and administrative officers rushed to the spot. 

Following a preliminary investigation, the police described the object as an ordinary toy balloon and ruled out the possibility of any security threat. Rajgarh DSP Vidyachand Negi said that, prima facie, the balloon does not appear suspicious and there is no need for the public to panic. 

He also appealed to the public to immediately inform the administration if they come across any suspicious objects anywhere. Such balloons had been spotted in Una, Bilaspur and Kangra districts earlier as well. 

Sources said that such balloons are frequently sighted along the India-Pakistan border, particularly in the Jammu and Kashmir region, where they are released for purposes ranging from publicity and conveying religious messages to general recreational activities. -- PTI

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