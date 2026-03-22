Over 24 kg heroin, Rs 21 lakh cash recovered in Punjab

17:33





Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had links with Pakistan-based handlers, officials said.





Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Rana, Manpreet Singh and Roshan Singh, all residents of Amritsar.





A drone was also recovered from their possession, the DGP said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway. -- PTI

The Punjab police, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force, busted a cross-border smuggling module and recovered 24.5 kg heroin and Rs 21.5 lakh cash from three individuals, a senior police officer said on Sunday.