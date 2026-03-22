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One of two Japanese nationals detained in Iran released

Sun, 22 March 2026
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The Japanese government has confirmed the release of one of the two Japanese nationals who had been detained in Iran, according to a report by Kyodo News.

In a development shared on Sunday, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed that the individual, who had been in custody since June, departed via Azerbaijan last Wednesday and arrived in Japan in good health.

Addressing the status of the remaining detainee, Motegi stated, "We are working toward the early release of the other individual.

"Reports from a non-profit organisation suggest the second individual is the Tehran bureau chief of the public broadcaster NHK, who was taken into custody by local authorities on 20 January."

This follows an earlier announcement this month in which the government formally requested the release of its citizens.

Amid these diplomatic efforts, the foreign minister also indicated that the country could consider deploying its Self-Defence Forces (SDF) for minesweeping operations within the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by Kyodo News.

The top diplomat suggested that such a move would be contingent on the realisation of a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

During a television appearance, Motegi highlighted Japan's advanced maritime capabilities in this specific field, noting, "Japan's minesweeping technology is at the top level in the world." -- ANI

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