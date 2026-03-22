HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mohanlal teams up with Priyadarshan for his 100th film

Sun, 22 March 2026
Share:
18:28
image
Superstar Mohanlal announced his 100th film, which will also mark his another collaboration with Priyadarshan. 

The duo have previously collaborated on over 40 films, including Poochakkoru Mookkuthi (1984), Thalavattam (1986), Vellanakalude Nadu (1988), Chithram (1988), and Vandanam, which released in 1989. 

Mohanlal shared a post on his Instagram on Saturday as he made the announcement and added a note. The actor called the upcoming project a "landmark film". 

It will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, with Binu George Alexander serving as a co-producer. 

"Some milestones do not belong to one person alone. They belong to everyone who stood close enough to witness the journey. My dearest Priyan is stepping into his 100th film, and I find myself without words for what that truly means to me...A hundred films is not just a number. It is a lifetime of stories told with passion, countless mornings driven by belief in the magic of cinema, and a journey of unwavering dedication that I have had the privilege of witnessing up close," he wrote. 

"I am deeply honoured to be a part of this journey. Some moments are not meant to be explained, only felt and held close with gratitude. To my friend, here is to everything you have created, everything you have given the world, and all the stories that are still waiting to be told," he added. 

The filmmaker re-shared the post. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran claims its air defences shot down F-15 near Hormuz
LIVE! Iran claims its air defences shot down F-15 near Hormuz

Saudi Arabia expels Iranian military attache, staff
Saudi Arabia expels Iranian military attache, staff

The official statement highlighted that these "blatant Iranian attacks" have also targeted members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and several other Arab and Islamic nations.

Open Strait of Hormuz or...: Trump's 48-hr ultimatum to Iran
Open Strait of Hormuz or...: Trump's 48-hr ultimatum to Iran

Donald Trump has warned Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours or face military action, escalating tensions amid regional conflict and impacting global oil supplies.

Iran signals 'turning point' in war as strikes hit Israel, US sites
Iran signals 'turning point' in war as strikes hit Israel, US sites

The operation reportedly extended to American assets, with the IRGC claiming that "US military bases in the region, namely Ali al-Salem in Kuwait, as well as al-Minhad and al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates, were also targeted."

Modi overtakes Chamling as longest-serving head of govt
Modi overtakes Chamling as longest-serving head of govt

With 8,931 days in office as head of government covering his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and as Prime Minister, PM Modi has overtaken Chamling's record of 8,930 days.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO