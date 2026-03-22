Mohanlal teams up with Priyadarshan for his 100th film

18:28





The duo have previously collaborated on over 40 films, including Poochakkoru Mookkuthi (1984), Thalavattam (1986), Vellanakalude Nadu (1988), Chithram (1988), and Vandanam, which released in 1989.





Mohanlal shared a post on his Instagram on Saturday as he made the announcement and added a note. The actor called the upcoming project a "landmark film".





It will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, with Binu George Alexander serving as a co-producer.





"Some milestones do not belong to one person alone. They belong to everyone who stood close enough to witness the journey. My dearest Priyan is stepping into his 100th film, and I find myself without words for what that truly means to me...A hundred films is not just a number. It is a lifetime of stories told with passion, countless mornings driven by belief in the magic of cinema, and a journey of unwavering dedication that I have had the privilege of witnessing up close," he wrote.





"I am deeply honoured to be a part of this journey. Some moments are not meant to be explained, only felt and held close with gratitude. To my friend, here is to everything you have created, everything you have given the world, and all the stories that are still waiting to be told," he added.





The filmmaker re-shared the post. -- PTI

Superstar Mohanlal announced his 100th film, which will also mark his another collaboration with Priyadarshan.