Modi wishes people on World Water Day

10:04





"Water sustains us and shapes our planet's future. On World Water Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to conserve every drop of water and use it responsibly," Modi said in a post on X.





The prime minister said today is also a day to appreciate those who engage in sustainable practices, promote awareness and nurture a culture of conservation.





According to the United Nations, a core focus of World Water Day is to work towards Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims for water and sanitation for all by 2030.





The 2026 World Water Day campaign calls for a transformative, rights-based approach, with women having equal voice, leadership, and opportunities in water decision-making, the UN said on its website. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his greetings to the people on the occasion of World Water Day and paid his tributes to the essential life element as the shaper of the planet's future.