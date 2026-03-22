HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

J-K: Mughal road reopens for vehicular traffic after closure due to snowfall

Sun, 22 March 2026
Share:
21:32
File image
File image
The Mughal Road, a vital alternative route connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, reopened for vehicular traffic on Sunday after remaining closed for around 10 days due to heavy snowfall, officials said. 

The 84-km road links south Kashmir's Shopian district with Poonch and Rajouri districts in the Jammu region. 

Officer commanding of GREEF, Ashish Gupta, said that the snow clearance work was completed after an improvement in weather conditions. 

"As the weather cleared, we removed snow from the Mughal Road and completed the clearance work this afternoon. After this, vehicles were allowed to move towards Kashmir as well as towards Poonch from Kashmir," he said, adding that the first vehicle from Shopian had reached Poonch. 

Gupta said that both passenger and goods vehicles were allowed to ply. Local residents welcomed the reopening, saying it would significantly ease travel between the regions. 

Liaqat Hussain, a resident of Poonch, thanked the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the administration for restoring connectivity. 

"This decision will reduce our travel time to Srinagar to nearly six hours," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tanker laden with Russian oil arrives in India
LIVE! Tanker laden with Russian oil arrives in India

Modi reviews fuel, fertiliser supply amid West Asia conflict
Modi reviews fuel, fertiliser supply amid West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting with senior ministers to assess the impact of the evolving situation in West Asia on India's crude oil, gas, petroleum, power, and fertiliser sectors, focusing on ensuring uninterrupted...

Manipur CM, Kuki Zo Council hold first talks since violence
Manipur CM, Kuki Zo Council hold first talks since violence

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh expressed optimism following a meeting with the Kuki Zo Council, viewing it as a positive step towards restoring peace and trust between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state.

'Strait of Hormuz closed to Iran's enemies only'
'Strait of Hormuz closed to Iran's enemies only'

Ali Mousavi stated that such cooperation is essential for maintaining stability in the strategic waterway.

US weighs ground troop deployment in Iran: Report
US weighs ground troop deployment in Iran: Report

While Trump has been examining the possibility of stationing ground forces in the Middle East, CBS News reported that he has yet to define the exact conditions under which he would approve their use.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO