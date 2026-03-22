Janasena MLA loses Rs 12 lakh in fake RTA challan cyber fraud in Andhra

16:25





According to the police, the incident occurred on March 6 when the legislator unknowingly accessed the fraudulent link, leading to unauthorised transactions from his bank account, following which he approached the National Cyber Crime Helpline and registered a complaint.





"We have registered a case after Janasena MLA C Balaraju from Polavaram constituency lost Rs 12 lakh by clicking on a malicious Android Package Kit (APK) file posing as an Road Transport Authority (RTA) challan," the official said.





Fraudsters have transferred all amounts from the MLA's account after he clicked on the suspicious APK file, he said.





The complaint was later forwarded to the local police station on March 21 for further investigation, he added.





Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under Section 318(4) BNS and Section 66 D of the IT Act and initiated a probe into the incident.





According to police, bank statements revealed that the withdrawn amount was traced to an ATM located in West Bengal. -- PTI

Andhra Pradesh police have registered a cyber fraud case after Janasena MLA C Balaraju lost Rs 12 lakh by clicking on a malicious APK file, a police official said on Sunday.