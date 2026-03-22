Israeli skies are defenceless: Iran after Dimona attack

09:59

After an Iranian missile struck the southern Israeli town of Dimona, Major General Seyed Majid Moosavi, head of Iran's IRGC Aerospace Force, said that Iran now dominates the skies of the occupied territories.

Moosavi said that the upcoming waves of attacks in those skies would leave the US and Israel 'dumbfounded'.

"From this moment, I declare the missile dominance of Iran's sons over the skies of the occupied territories. The new tactics and launch systems employed in the upcoming waves will leave the American-Zionist commanders dumbfounded. Tonight, the skies over the south of the occupied territories will remain illuminated for hours," Moosavi said in a post on X.

Speaker of Iranian Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, warned to 'implement the next pre-designed plans'.

"If the Israeli regime fails to intercept the missiles in the highly protected Dimona area, it is operationally a sign of entering a new phase of the battle: Israel's skies are defenseless. As a result, it seems the time has come to implement the next pre-designed plans. Happy Nowruz to the Iranian nation," Ghalibaf said on X.





Israel's military said it was not able to intercept missiles that hit the southern cities of Dimona and Arad, the largest near the center in Israel's sparsely populated Negev desert. It was the first time Iranian missiles penetrated Israel's air defense systems in the area around the nuclear site.





Dimona is about 20 kilometers west of the nuclear research center and Arad around 35 kilometers north.





Israeli Foreign Ministry said that over 100 people, including children, were injured in the attack.

In a post on X, the Ministry said, "The Iranian regime devastated Arad and Dimona by deliberately striking civilians with missiles. Over 100 people were injured, including children. A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism."