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Israel says Iranian missiles devastate Arad, Dimona; over 100 injured

Sun, 22 March 2026
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People stand at the scene of damage after Iranian missiles struck residential buildings in Arad, Israel./Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
People stand at the scene of damage after Iranian missiles struck residential buildings in Arad, Israel./Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
More than 100 people, including children, were injured after ballistic missiles fired by Iran struck the southern Israeli towns of Arad and Dimona, causing extensive damage to residential areas and overwhelming local emergency services, officials said.

The Israeli foreign ministry sharply condemned the Saturday (local time) evening strikes, stating on X: "The Iranian regime devastated Arad and Dimona by deliberately striking civilians with missiles. Over 100 people were injured, including children. A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism."

Rescue crews worked throughout the night, tending to the wounded and clearing debris from collapsed buildings. 

Hospitals in the region reported treating dozens of civilians for shrapnel wounds, broken bones and shock, with some in serious condition.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the evening as "a difficult moment in the battle for the future" and vowed that Israel would respond to the attacks in a manner that ensures its security. 

Local mayors in both Arad and Dimona echoed the sentiment, highlighting the trauma inflicted on families and the urgency of restoring a sense of safety.

The Iranian attacks reportedly came after Tehran's response to a strike on its Natanz nuclear facility earlier in the day, which Iran blamed on a joint US-Israeli operation -- an allegation Israel has denied. 

Iranian military spokespeople claimed their missiles were aimed at strategic targets but did not dispute that towns were hit. -- ANI

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