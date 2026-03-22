'If Iran doesn't open Strait of Hormuz...': Trump's ultimatum

09:27

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran that if they don't open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, the US will "hit and obliterate" their several power plants, "starting with the biggest one."





In a post on Truth Social, he said, "If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP"





Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz for the majority of the shipping traffic, especially for those countries involved in attacks against Iran, since the US-Israel's joint strikes on Tehran on February 28.





Around a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas passes through the strait.





The closure is forcing countries reliant on the shipping lane to scramble for alternative routes and tap reserves.





It has also sent crude oil prices soaring, threatening governments with widespread inflation the longer the war continues.