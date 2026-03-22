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Four dead as motorbike falls off bridge in MP's Mandla

Sun, 22 March 2026
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Four men died after their motorcycle plunged off a dilapidated bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, the police said on Sunday. 

The accident occurred near Bhainswahi village at around 8 pm on Saturday, Bijadandi police station house officer Anita Kudape said. 

The four men were travelling from Paudi to Bhainswahi village when their motorcycle hit a pothole on the bridge. 

The rider lost control, and the two-wheeler plunged below, she said. 

All four sustained serious injuries and later died, the official said. 

The police registered a case and were investigating the incident. -- PTI

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