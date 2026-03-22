Four dead as motorbike falls off bridge in MP's Mandla

11:30





The accident occurred near Bhainswahi village at around 8 pm on Saturday, Bijadandi police station house officer Anita Kudape said.





The four men were travelling from Paudi to Bhainswahi village when their motorcycle hit a pothole on the bridge.





The rider lost control, and the two-wheeler plunged below, she said.





All four sustained serious injuries and later died, the official said.





The police registered a case and were investigating the incident. -- PTI

Four men died after their motorcycle plunged off a dilapidated bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, the police said on Sunday.